What we know about the disappearance of Camila Mendoza Olmos, last seen in northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Search efforts continue in the disappearance of Camila Mendoza Olmos, who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide information about ongoing search efforts at 3 p.m. Monday.

KSAT has been covering this story since Friday, when the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert.

Here’s what we know about the case.

Camila Mendoza Olmos disappears on Dec. 24

Mendoza Olmos was last seen at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, outside of the family home, in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest Bexar County. She was wearing a black North Face sweater with baby blue accents, baby blue shorts and white shoes.

Authorities included in the missing person’s report that she is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 110 pounds.

Her phone and all belongings, except her car key, are still at home, including her car. Her friends said she usually goes for walks, but also always has her phone with her.

The 19-year-old may be in danger, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Javier Salazar said she has a history of suicidal ideation, but he wants her to know that there is help.

“She’s got people here that love her very much and are more than willing to help her deal with whatever she may be going through right now,” Salazar told ABC News.

Salazar said Mendoza Olmos recently went through a romantic breakup, but authorities said the breakup was mutual and they don’t suspect anything “nefarious” was involved, saying everyone close to her is cooperating.

Search efforts

Mendoza Olmos’ family isn’t giving up hope. KSAT spoke with her family members on Monday, who were continuing their search efforts.

“Your mom is destroyed, but she’s very strong, and we’re going to find you,” Nancy Olmos, Camila’s aunt, told KSAT. “Even if we had to pick up a rock, we will find you. We will find you, baby. We’re coming to you. Hold tight, fight it, you know God, you know God, so please baby, please, honey pray to God that he will bring you to us.”

Camila’s mother was present on Monday, helping with the search.

“It’s not Christmas for me; it’s not for us. It is the most terrible day of my life,” said Rosario Olmos.

Some family members drove 17 hours from California to Texas to help search for her along with more than 100 other people, according to Camila’s dad, Alfonso Mendoza.

Camila’s brother, Carlos Mendoza, flew back into town as soon as he learned his sister was missing on Christmas Eve.

“We’ve been searching on foot within a three-mile radius,” Carlos Mendoza said over the weekend. “I want her to come back.”

Multiple agencies have joined the search, including the FBI, which is providing technical assistance, and the Department of Homeland Security, which is monitoring border crossings and international travel, Salazar said.

“We definitely don’t want to miss anything,” Salazar said. “The ground search is somewhat limited to a couple of square miles. We’re also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States.”

Salazar confirmed that Mendoza Olmos was not detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), despite her being a U.S. citizen.

“Having seen ICE operate the way ICE operates, that was a personal concern,” Salazar said. “So, I had it checked to make sure that there were no stops, no detentions, and that she’s not somewhere in a federal detention facility. For obvious reasons, that is something we needed to check.”

Anyone with information on Mendoza Olmos’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) at 210-335-6000.