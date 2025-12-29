Skip to main content
Local News

Family of missing 19-year-old continues search efforts nearly one week after her disappearance

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring on Christmas Eve

Devan Karp, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNY, Texas – The family of a missing 19-year-old girl is continuing search efforts nearly a week after she was last seen in far northwest Bexar County.

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring on Christmas Eve. The Texas Department of Public Safety later issued a CLEAR Alert.

Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office believe she could be in danger. Over the weekend, Sheriff Javier Salazar said mental health was becoming a top concern in their investigation.

Salazar said that Camila has a history of suicidal ideation, but wants her to know that there is help.

“She’s got people here that love her very much. and are more than willing to help her deal with whatever she may be going through right now,” Salazar said in an interview with ABC News.

>> ‘We’re not going to stop’: Bexar County community unwavering in search for missing 19-year-old

On Monday morning, family members gathered to continue their search.

“Your Mom is destroyed, but she’s very strong and we’re going to find you,” Nancy Olmos, Camila’s aunt, told KSAT’s Devan Karp. “Even if we had to pick up a rock, we will find you. We will find you, baby. We’re coming to you. Hold tight, fight it, you know God, you know God, so please baby, please, honey pray to God that he will bring you to us.”

Camila’s mother was also present on Monday, helping with the search.

“It’s not Christmas for me; it’s not for us. It is the most terrible day of my life,” said Rosario Olmos.

Some family members drove 17 hours from California to Texas to help search for her along with more than 100 other people, according to Camila’s dad, Alfonso Mendoza.

Olmos was last seen wearing a black North Face sweater with baby blue accents, baby blue shorts and white shoes.

Authorities added that she is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 110 pounds, and they believe she may be in danger.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) at 210-335-6000.

