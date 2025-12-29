Mental health among concerns in search for missing 19-year-old, Bexar County sheriff says

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, is still considered to be in “imminent danger,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, as mental health is among authorities’ concerns amid the ongoing search.

In an interview with ABC News, Salazar said Mendoza Olmos has been depressed by things happening in her life.

“Problems seem a lot bigger when you’re at that age,” Salazar said. “What we are hopeful of, if she does see this, is that really nothing has occurred that can’t be fixed.”

Salazar said that Mendoza Olmos has a history of suicidal ideation, but wants her to know that there is help.

“She’s got people here that love her very much,” Salazar said, “and are more than willing to help her deal with whatever she may be going through right now.”

Salazar said Mendoza Olmos recently went through a romantic breakup, but authorities said the breakup was mutual and don’t suspect anything “nefarious” was involved, saying everyone close to her is cooperating.

Deputies, along with partners from other law enforcement agencies and volunteers, have been searching “around the clock” for Mendoza Olmos, Salazar said.

“We’re not going to slow down,” Salazar said. “As long as there’s leads coming in and as long as there is hope — which we never give up hope — we’re going to continue."

Multiple agencies have joined the search, including the FBI, which is providing technical assistance, and the Department of Homeland Security, which is monitoring border crossings and international travel, Salazar said.

“We definitely don’t want to miss anything,” Salazar said. “The ground search is somewhat limited to a couple of square miles. We’re also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States.”

Salazar confirmed that Mendoza Olmos was not detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), despite her being a U.S. citizen.

“Having seen ICE operate the way ICE operates, that was a personal concern,” Salazar said. “So, I had it checked to make sure that there were no stops, no detentions, and that she’s not somewhere in a federal detention facility. For obvious reasons, that is something we needed to check.”

Mendoza Olmos was last seen at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, outside of the family home, in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest Bexar County.

She was wearing a black North Face sweater with baby blue accents, baby blue shorts and white shoes.

Where Camila Olmos was last seen. (The Olmos Family)

Camila’s phone and all belongings, except her car key, are still at home, including her car. Her friends said she normally goes on walks, but also said she always has her phone with her.

Salazar is asking everyone in the area to double-check home surveillance footage to see if it captured her whereabouts.

Those with information can contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or by emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

