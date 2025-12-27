‘We’re not going to stop’: Bexar County community unwavering in search for missing 19-year-old

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, has been missing since the morning of Christmas Eve. Since then, her loved ones, friends and strangers haven’t stopped looking.

“Every morning, we have been meeting at the Wild Horse HOA Sports Park,” boyfriend Nate Gonzales said. “From there, we get our groups around 20 with one leader who has experience with search and rescue.”

Camila Mendoza Olmos (Courtesy)

On Saturday morning, the area was packed with volunteers who divided up to search a 4-mile radius.

“In my group, a lot of them had no idea who she was,” Sienna Rayfield said. “They just saw the search on the news, and they showed up for her. I think that’s really moving.”

Search and Support San Antonio, a nonprofit, has been assisting with organization and drone surveillance.

“We’re searching everywhere,” volunteer Eric Herr said. “Green belts all the way through the local schools.”

Mendoza Olmos was last seen at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, outside of the family home, in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest Bexar County.

A neighborhood security camera showed a person standing outside of Camila’s car on Wednesday morning. BCSO confirmed the person in the video obtained by KSAT is Camila Mendoza Olmos.

Where Camila Olmos was last seen. (The Olmos Family)

"She means the world", Gonzales said. “She truly loves her loved ones and always puts herself before others.”

“That is the least that we can do, is come together as a community and come together and pray for her family, pray for safe return home,” Gonzales continued. “And that’s all we can really do is look for her and everything else is in God’s hands.”

Camila’s phone and all belongings, except her car key, are still at home, including her car. Her friends said she normally goes on walks, but also said she always has her phone with her.

She was wearing a black North Face sweater with baby blue accents, baby blue shorts and white shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Camila or heard from her is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

