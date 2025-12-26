CLEAR Alert issued for missing 19-year-old last seen in far northwest Bexar County
Camila Olmos, 19, last seen in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring on Christmas Eve
BEXAR COUNTY – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old girl who was last seen on Christmas Eve in far northwest Bexar County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Camila Olmos was last seen just before 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring, located near West Loop 1604 North.
She was wearing a black North Face sweater with baby blue accents, baby blue shorts, and white shoes.
Authorities added that she is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 110 pounds and believes she may be in danger.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) at 210-335-6000.
