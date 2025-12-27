Skip to main content
Record Warmth Ends as A Cold Front Approaches

Local News

‘It’s not like her’: Friends, relatives continue search for missing Bexar County 19-year-old

Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, last seen in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring on Christmas Eve

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, has been missing since the morning of Christmas Eve.

Camila Mendoza Olmos (Courtesy)

A neighbor’s home security camera shows a person standing outside of Camila’s car on the morning of Dec. 24.

BCSO confirmed the person in the video obtained by KSAT is Camila Mendoza Olmos.

Where Camila Olmos was last seen. (The Olmos Family)

“It’s very stressful,” Maribel Mendoza said. “We love her. We want her with us. We hope she comes back.”

Mendoza Olmos was last seen at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, outside of the family home, in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest Bexar County.

Camila’s phone and all belongings, except her car key, are still at home, including her car. Her friends said she normally goes on walks, but also said she always has her phone with her.

“We’ll always be on the phone together when she walks,” said Camila Estrella, her friend.

Camila Mendoza Olmos and her friends. (Courtesy)

“It’s been very out of the normal,” her friend Isabela said. “It’s not like her. She’s always been the one to always stalk on us and like, ‘why aren’t you doing this?’ [She would] make sure that her phone’s always charged.”

She was wearing a black North Face sweater with baby blue accents, baby blue shorts and white shoes.

The search for Camila has been nonstop since Christmas Eve.

Her family members drove 17 hours from California to Texas to help search for her along with more than 100 other people, according to Camila’s dad, Alfonso Mendoza.

Camila Mendoza Olmos (Courtesy)

“It’s been real hard,” Alfonso Mendoza said.

Camila’s brother, Carlos Mendoza, flew back into town as soon as he learned his sister was missing on Christmas Eve.

“We’ve been searching on foot within a three-mile radius,” Carlos Mendoza said. “I want her to come back.”

Destiny Mendoza, one of Camila’s cousins, is asking for anyone who may have seen Camila or heard from her to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

“Please come home,” Alfonso Mendoza said. “Daddy’s missing you.”

