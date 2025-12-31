Body found during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, Bexar County sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A body was found during the search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Tuesday.

Salazar said it is too early to tell if the body is Mendoza Olmos, who was last seen on the morning of Dec. 24 outside her family home in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest Bexar County.

Around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a joint team consisting of FBI and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office members went back to a previously searched area when they found the body in tall grass, Salazar said.

Watch the full Tuesday news conference below:

The body was found 10 minutes into the search, at the Burning Brush landscaping company a few hundred yards from Mendoza Olmos’ residence. According to Salazar, a firearm was also found near the body.

Salazar said investigators were looking for a family member’s missing firearm. It’s still unclear if the recovered weapon is the same one reported missing.

The sheriff said investigators don’t suspect foul play but believe self-harm may be a “possibility.”

The clothing on the body matched one of the descriptions of Mendoza Olmos’ clothing when she went missing, Salazar said.

“Don’t take anything for granted ... sometimes when everything seems to be OK ... they are coming to peace with the fact they are ending their life. ... Reach out and get help,” Salazar said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm identification of the body, along with the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.