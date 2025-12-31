NW Bexar County business briefly closes after body found during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A northwest Bexar County landscaping company is temporarily closed after a body was discovered on its property during the search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos.

>>What we know about the disappearance of Camila Mendoza Olmos, last seen in northwest Bexar County

In a Facebook post, Burnin’ Bush said the closure on Wednesday is “out of respect for those involved and for the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected by this tragic event,” the post stated.

During the search for the missing teenager on Tuesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said investigators found a body in tall brush on the Burnin’ Bush property, a few hundred yards from where Mendoza Olmos was last seen. A gun was found next to the body.

Salazar said Tuesday it is too early to tell if the body is Mendoza Olmos, who was last seen on the morning of Dec. 24 outside her family’s home in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring.

Graphic depicting the radius of Camila Mendoza Olmos' home and where a body was found on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 30, during the search for the missing teen. (KSAT)

Salazar said investigators were looking for a family member’s missing firearm. It’s still unclear if the recovered weapon is the same one reported missing.

The sheriff said investigators don’t suspect foul play but believe self-harm may be a “possibility.”

The clothing on the body matched one of the descriptions of Mendoza Olmos’ clothing when she disappeared, Salazar said.

In another Facebook post, Burnin’ Bush said it was “deeply saddened” about the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the individual during this incredibly difficult time. We are fully cooperating with local authorities and assisting with any questions as requested,” the post said.

The company said once the investigation is concluded, they would “welcome anyone who wishes to come onto the property to pay their respects.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Related coverage: