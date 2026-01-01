2025 Year in Review: Major court cases shape San Antonio legal landscape

SAN ANTONIO – From murder trials to immigration disputes, San Antonio’s courtrooms witnessed several landmark cases in 2025, including the first murder charges against San Antonio Police Department officers and significant developments in human trafficking prosecution.

In a historic trial, three former SAPD officers were acquitted of all charges in the 2023 shooting death of Melissa Perez. The case marked the first time in SAPD history that an officer faced murder charges, with the jury returning not-guilty verdicts after 20 days of testimony.

June 27 marks the 3rd anniversary of Quintana Road smuggling tragedy.

Federal courts delivered substantial sentences in one of the nation’s deadliest human trafficking cases.

Armando Gonzales-Ortega received an 87-year prison sentence, while Felipe Orduna-Torres, identified as a leader of the smuggling organization, was sentenced to two life terms for their roles in the deaths of 67 migrants found in a semi-truck on Quintana Road in 2022.

A federal lawsuit challenging Texas Senate Bill 10, which mandates the display of Ten Commandments posters in public schools, saw its first major ruling this year. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery in San Antonio initially restricted districts from displaying the posters, though the case awaits a final decision from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The murder trial of rapper Taymor McIntyre, known as Tay-K, concluded with an 80-year prison sentence.

While acquitted of capital murder, McIntyre was found guilty of murder in the 2017 death of Mark Anthony Saldivar, who was fatally shot after being hired for a photo shoot.

In a closely watched juvenile case, a Rhodes Middle School student received two years probation in a treatment facility for allegedly planning a mass attack at the school.

The case gained additional attention when investigators revealed the student’s mother allegedly purchased ammunition and tactical gear.

Immigration courts became flashpoints of controversy as ICE began detaining individuals at scheduled court appearances.

The agency confirmed its authority to arrest undocumented immigrants at court hearings, leading to emotional scenes as families were separated outside immigration court in downtown San Antonio.

Multiple mug shots of Erik Cantu since he was shot by an ex-SAPD officer in 2022. (KSAT 12)

Erik Cantu, who survived a shooting by former SAPD officer James Brennand in 2022, faced new legal troubles in 2025. Cantu accumulated multiple charges, including assault of a woman and burglary of a habitation.

Brennand’s trial is scheduled for 2026.

