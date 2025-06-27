2 men convicted in Quintana Road migrant smuggling tragedy will be sentenced Friday

SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge on Friday is expected to sentence two men found guilty by a jury earlier this year of taking part in the 2022 migrant smuggling tragedy along Quintana Road.

Armando Gonzales-Ortega, the alleged coordinator, and Felipe Orduna-Torres, a leader and organizer in the incident, were found guilty on the same three charges: conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in death, causing serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.

A trial for the two men took place in March for their involvement in the deadliest case of human trafficking in U.S. history.

Authorities found 67 migrants on June 27, 2022, inside a sweltering semitruck on Quintana Road on the Southwest Side.

Initially, the death toll was 48, but it rose to 53 by June 29, with victims who succumbed to heat-related injuries. One of the 53 victims killed was pregnant.

The migrants traveled from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, according to Mexico’s National Immigration Institute.

Friday also marks the third anniversary of the tragedy.

U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia will decide the punishment for the two men. They face up to life in prison.

A Friday morning news conference is expected after Garcia hands out both men’s sentences.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream available, check back at a later time.

