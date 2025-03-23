Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘We’ve worked so hard to keep up with it‘: Quintana Road memorial for 53 migrants vandalized

Volunteers and city officials worked to rebuild and restore the integrity of the Quintana Road memorial

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: Migrant Tragedy, San Antonio, Quintana Road, Human Smuggling

SAN ANTONIO – A memorial honoring the 53 migrants who were killed in a 2022 smuggling tragedy along Quintana Road was vandalized, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the scene Saturday morning after the volunteers who helped upkeep the area noticed the destruction.

Volunteer Angie Olivera said she was heartbroken as she watched detectives investigate the scene, and other volunteers quickly worked to restore the crosses they could.

“We’ve worked so hard to keep up with it,” Olivera said. “Then just for somebody to come and tear it down like if a tornado came.”

Quintana Road Memorial on March 22, 2025 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The memorial consisted of 53 crosses honoring the lives of the 53 migrants found dead in a tractor-trailer on Quintana Road in June 2022.

Investigators said they are searching for answers from anyone who may have witnessed others vandalizing the Quintana Road memorial between 11 p.m. on Friday and 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’re asking anyone who has information about what happened here last night and the destruction of this memorial to come forward,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “As investigators continue to work on this incident, they are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.”

The vandalism comes just days after two guilty verdicts were reached in the 2022 Quintana Road smuggling tragedy trial.

“As far as I’m concerned, this appears to be a hate crime,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. “I have no problem saying that if and when the perpetrators are caught, we intend to charge that individual or individuals with a hate crime.”

Gonzales added they could theoretically charge someone with 53 counts of criminal mischief.

>> TIMELINE: Developments in 2022 San Antonio migrant smuggling tragedy that left 53 dead

According to a Saturday preliminary report from SAPD, they expect to charge the person responsible for criminal mischief for property damage between $2,500 and $30,000.

In addition to the more than 50 crosses destroyed, possibly from Friday night to Saturday morning, investigators and volunteers reported that one cross was recently stolen from the memorial. An investigator told KSAT that the stolen cross would be investigated as theft.

Volunteers, along with Nirenberg, Gonzales, and Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia (D4), worked to rebuild the few crosses they could immediately fix after the police were done with the active scene.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other community members work to rebuild a memorial honoring 53 migrants after it was vandalized (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“We’ve already had a lot of outpouring of support from the community saying ‘count me in,’” Rocha Garcia said. “We’re asking for volunteers to come and help us put up the crosses so that they could see that we will not be allowing this type of hate in San Antonio, not in a compassionate city.”

Though there isn’t much near the memorial site besides train tracks, the act of violence is prompting Rocha Garcia and Nirenberg to work on installing cameras in the area as a next step.

“We’ll be working together with SAPD and trying to figure out what we can do with cameras,” Rocha Garcia said.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ricardo Moreno headshot

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS