Quintana Road memorial honoring 53 migrants vandalized, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A memorial honoring the 53 migrants who were killed in a 2022 smuggling tragedy along Quintana Road has been vandalized, according to San Antonio police.

A call came in Saturday morning reporting the damages, police said.

Police said the vandalism looks intentional because it appears all the crosses were tipped over from behind.

Quintana Road memorial on March 22, 2025 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Although the damage has not been labeled a hate crime, police said it could be upgraded in the future depending on the investigation.

The Property Crimes Unit was on scene with detectives Saturday.

There is no suspect information currently available, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7273.

“Any information is good information,” police said.

Guilty verdicts reached in trial

On Tuesday, a federal jury found two men accused in the smuggling tragedy guilty.

Armando Gonzales-Ortega, the alleged coordinator, and Felipe Orduna-Torres, a leader and organizer in the incident, were found guilty on the same three charges: conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in death, causing serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.

The trial started on March 4.

Authorities found 67 migrants on June 27, 2022, inside a sweltering semitrailer on Quintana Road on the Southwest Side.

Initially, the death toll was 48, but it rose to 53 by June 29, with victims succumbing to heat-related injuries. One of the 53 victims killed was pregnant.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

