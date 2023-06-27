Authorities to provide update on investigation, charges in smuggling tragedy that killed 53 in San Antonio

File image -- Fifty-three people died after they were left in a hot trailer on a Southwest Side street.

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Attorney’s Office will provide an update on the investigation into the human smuggling operation that killed 53 people one year ago in San Antonio.

The Department of Justice said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite and HSI Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee will speak at a news conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The news conference will be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

They are expected to “provide significant updates to the investigation and prosecution of those responsible” for the tragedy on June 27, 2022.

On that day, 53 men, women and children were killed when they were left in a locked, sweltering trailer on Quintana Road on the Southwest Side.

The victims’ ages ranged from 13 to 55 years old. Of the victims, 26 were citizens of Mexico, 21 were citizens of Guatemala, and six were citizens of Honduras, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Eleven people were injured.

People were packed with no water, no air-conditioning, and no ventilation inside the trailer, authorities previously said.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver, Homero Zamorano, had said that he was unaware the truck’s air conditioning unit went out. He was found at the scene hiding in the brush.

Christian Martinez, another suspect in the incident, and Zamorano had cellphone communication about the smuggling scheme, the complaint states. The messages included a picture of the “truck load manifest” and talking about whether the driver should go to the “same spot.”

In July, Zamorano and Martinez were each indicted with one count of conspiracy to transport migrants resulting in death; one count of transportation of migrants resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to transport migrants in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy; and one count of transportation of migrants resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.

Those charges carry a potential penalty of life in prison or the death penalty.

