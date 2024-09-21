Celebrate, honor, remember people impacted by blood cancer at Light the Night

Join KSAT and KSAT Community on Saturday, October 19, as the night sky is illuminated with hope and honor during the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual walk — Light the Night.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at Civic Park at Hemisfair (434 S Alamo Street). KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra will emcee the opening ceremony.

The evening will be lit with illuminated lanterns – white in honor of survivors, patients and the power of research, red in support of patients and finding cures, and gold in remembrance of those who have been lost.

A Remembrance Pavilion will provide a touching memorial space for those who have lost family, friends and co-workers to come together to celebrate their memory and leave tributes to their loved ones

There will also be a Survivor Circle, where survivors and patients will take part in an inspiring ceremony where they raise their white lanterns in unison as the white beam of hope reaches up to the sky, illuminating the darkness.

To help raise awareness about blood cancer and to support the cause, KSAT Community will host a phone bank on Thursday, Oct. 17, during Good Morning San Antonio from 5-10 a.m.

Representatives from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will be answering phone calls and accepting financial donations. All contributions collected during the live broadcast will help support blood cancer research.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.