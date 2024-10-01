Pediatric cancer patients at Christus Children’s hospital celebrate end of treatment

In a courtyard, several patients rang a bell, marking the end of their chemotherapy treatments.

SAN ANTONIO – Pediatric cancer patients at Christus Children’s hospital celebrated a major milestone on Monday.

In a courtyard, several patients rang a bell, marking the end of their chemotherapy treatments.

Nurses, family members, and other patients cheered.

Among those being celebrated is 4-year-old Tristan Casarez, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

“It’s almost like a fairy tale to me because, I mean, we found out in March, and then six months later, he’s ringing the bell,” said Tristan’s dad, Mark Casarez. “He’s done.”

The ceremony is emotional, even for the doctors.

“It just reaffirms that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” said Dr. Dimarys Sanchez with Christus Children’s hospital. “And I think it’s the most rewarding part of our job. And we look forward to this, you know, with every single patient that comes.”

Dr. Sanchez says blood cancers are some of the most common cancers in children, and some of the doctors are successful at treating them.

At the ceremony, 16-year-old Narcedalia Natalie Ojeda held a white lantern, distinguishing her as a survivor of leukemia.

“I can’t believe it because last year, I was holding a red one, I think, and I’m holding a white one, so it felt good to hold one of these,” she said.

