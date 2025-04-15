KSAT honors local Vietnam veterans’ legacy with ’50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio’

Editor's Note: This article is part of KSAT’s special, "50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio," highlighting how the war in Vietnam affected veterans in the Alamo City and South Texas. The one-hour special will air live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, on KSAT Plus, KSAT 12 and KSAT.com. The special will stream again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30 on KSAT Plus.

SAN ANTONIO – Fifty years is a long time. Memories fade, things are lost, history is forgotten. We did not want that to happen to the men and women from San Antonio who served in Vietnam.

It is a country and a conflict that affected so many Americans. It shaped every conflict that came after, and haunted presidents from Lyndon Baines Johnson onward.

Saigon was the center of the South Vietnamese government and when it fell, so did the hopes of victory in that Asian country. It was certainly felt by those who served from San Antonio.

We reached out to Vietnam veterans in San Antonio to share their experiences, hoping to educate younger generations and offer a glimpse into what they went through and why many would do it all over again.

Many veterans didn’t want to talk about it on camera, or at all. We understand.

To those who shared with us, we are forever grateful. More than that, we are forever thankful for your service, for answering the call, and for sharing some of the most painful moments of your life with us. We hope we did your legacy justice.

