The future of healing from combat PTSD, with the help of artificial intelligence

‘We were called upon to serve’: The ongoing search for 1,573 missing American service members from Vietnam War

Editor's Note: This article is part of KSAT’s special, "50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio," highlighting how the war in Vietnam affected veterans in the Alamo City and South Texas. The one-hour special will air live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, on KSAT Plus, KSAT 12 and KSAT.com. The special will stream again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30 on KSAT Plus.

SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to finding healthy solutions for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the choices could appear limited, but that is far from the case.

Last October, UT Health San Antonio held its ninth annual Combat PTSD Conference at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in downtown San Antonio. The conference featured speakers on diverse topics in military psychological health. It drew an audience of nearly 400 participants from the military, Veterans Affairs and academia.

KSAT wanted to learn more about a presentation held during the two-day event. “Socrates 2.0″ stood out in the conference’s agenda.

Rush University Medical Center Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Associate Professor Dr. Philip Held gave an afternoon presentation on “Socrates 2.0″ as a generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool to improve PTSD treatment.

The Chicago doctor sat down with KSAT 12 News and discussed how the application could help, especially for those who have never received therapy before.

Held said that the AI is just one part of a larger healing initiative, which can give patients more treatment approaches to find something more tailored to them.

There are several more features from the Combat PTSD Conference coming up in the next few weeks, leading into the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon.