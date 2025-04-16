Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘We were called upon to serve’: The ongoing search for 1,573 missing American service members from Vietnam War

Efforts continue to locate missing Vietnam War soldiers

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Saigon to San Antonio, Vietnam War, Veterans, Military
‘We were called upon to serve’: The ongoing search for 1,573 missing American service members from Vietnam War (KSAT)

Editor's Note: This article is part of KSAT’s special, "50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio," highlighting how the war in Vietnam affected veterans in the Alamo City and South Texas. The one-hour special will air live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, on KSAT Plus, KSAT 12 and KSAT.com. The special will stream again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30 on KSAT Plus.

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 9 million Americans served in the United States Armed Forces during the Vietnam era, with more than 2.5 million serving in Vietnam alone.

Over 58,000 service members were killed during the Vietnam War.

Recommended Videos

Back in 1973, 2,633 Americans were still listed as missing in action. Today, that number has dropped to 1,573 thanks to the efforts by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and their joint field activities with the governments of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

The mission is to find, identify and return soldiers’ remains to their loved ones.

Of those soldiers from Bexar County, eight are still listed as missing in action or non-recoverable. Five of them have been honored with markers at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

While people may still criticize and question America’s involvement in the war in Vietnam, even 50 years later, several veterans who served have a message they would like to share with others.

“What they need to remember is that we were called upon to serve,” said Richard Lopez, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam in 1970 and is an alumnus of Edgewood Independent School District. “We are proud that we served. We think we made a difference in someone’s life. We, our comrades, the United States, were called upon to make a difference for South Vietnam.”

“They would have given their lives for that job, to complete the mission, people need to know that,” said Dwight McDonald, a Marine who served at the U.S. Embassy in Saigon during the final evacuations.

When talking about his fellow Marines during the fall of Saigon, he said, “You have no idea what it does to our warrior ethos to make us pull away and leave. It just goes against everything we learned in boot camp. But these guys would have stayed until the last man and would have thought nothing of it.”

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Steve Spriester headshot

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

email

facebook

twitter

Daniel Villanueva headshot

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS