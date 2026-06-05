San Antonio Food Bank challenges New York City in Finals-inspired competition to fight hunger

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks are battling it out in the NBA Finals, but a separate competition is happening off the court.

The San Antonio Food Bank and the Food Bank of New York City are facing off in a fundraising challenge to see which city can raise the most money during the NBA Finals series.

“It’s a friendly challenge with a serious purpose,” said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

The campaign, dubbed “Slam Dunk on Hunger,” encourages basketball fans to channel their excitement for the NBA Finals to help families facing food insecurity.

“This campaign to Slam Dunk on Hunger will run all the way through the series until that final buzzer of the final game rings,” Cooper said.

“No matter who wins the series, I think both communities will benefit,” Cooper continued. “The victory will go to those families that are food insecure that would benefit from the funds raised.”

While the Knicks currently lead the Spurs in the NBA Finals, the San Antonio Food Bank said it’s currently ahead in the fundraising challenge.

According to Cooper, the San Antonio Food Bank raised about $30,000 following Game 1, roughly $5,000 to $6,000 ahead of its New York counterpart.

Still, food bank leaders said more support is needed.

The San Antonio Food Bank expects to help approximately 140,000 people each week throughout the summer across South Texas, a time when demand for food assistance remains high.

“My dream is that we bring home that trophy and families bring home some groceries, because we all came together in such a great cause,” Cooper said.

The fundraising competition will continue through the end of the NBA Finals series. Donations made during the campaign will count toward each city’s total, with proceeds helping provide food assistance to families in need.

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