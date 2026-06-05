Spurs nonprofit ticket giveaway sends local youth volunteers to NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonio Spurs fans are heading to Game 2 of the NBA Finals without paying a dime.

The Spurs are giving away up to 1,000 free tickets to nonprofit organizations throughout the NBA Finals, providing community groups and youth volunteers with the chance to experience basketball’s biggest stage in person.

One of the organizations selected for Game 1 was Gardopia Gardens, an East Side nonprofit that focuses on reducing childhood obesity and malnutrition through gardening, farming and raising small livestock.

Gardopia founder and CEO Stephen Lucke said he was surprised when the organization received the email informing them they had been selected for tickets.

The nonprofit brought several staff members and youth volunteers to the game, including Volunteer of the Year Dilan Pacheco-Lopez.

“It was pretty nice,” Pacheco-Lopez said. “The shirt, the bracelets — I still have them on me. I liked it.”

Lucke said attending an NBA Finals game was something he never expected would be possible.

“I looked at ticket prices and I’m like, ‘I’m just going to buy a TV,’” Lucke said. “Such a blessing to let us be involved in that experience.”

Despite the Spurs’ loss in Game 1, Lucke said the opportunity was unforgettable.

“Going to that game was great,” he said. “Even though we lost, it was a fun experience. Also, to bring our team, it was great.”

Gardopia was one of 11 youth-serving nonprofits selected to receive free tickets through the Spurs’ NBA Finals community outreach initiative.

As the series continues, hundreds more nonprofit staff members, volunteers and young people will have the opportunity to attend games through the ticket giveaway program.

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