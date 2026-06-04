WATCH LIVE: San Antonio Spurs hosts media availability following Game 1 loss in 2026 NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO – Hours after losing Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals, members of the San Antonio Spurs are expected to reflect on the series opener and how they’ll prepare for Game 2 during media availability Thursday.

The New York Knicks wrestled homecourt advantage away from the Spurs in their 105-95 win Wednesday night at the Frost Bank Center.

KSAT is livestreaming the Thursday afternoon media availability in this article.

The specific players or number of players who may be available to speak will not be known until the beginning of the media session. It is also unclear if Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson will talk to reporters during the session.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday. All 2026 NBA Finals games will air exclusively on KSAT 12.

Prior to tipoff of each game, KSAT will also air its “Race for Seis” special at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12 and streaming live on KSAT Plus. Pregame coverage will also shift over to KSAT Plus beginning at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More recent Race for Seis coverage on KSAT: