Projector failure at AMC IMAX Rivercenter Mall disrupts ‘The Odyssey’ screenings in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Moviegoers hoping to see Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” on one of the most immersive screens in Texas were turned away Thursday after a projector failure at AMC IMAX at Rivercenter Mall in San Antonio.

The theater is one of only two in Texas capable of showing a 70mm IMAX film — the format Nolan used to shoot The Odyssey, which is said to be the first film ever shot entirely on full IMAX film. Many fans purchased tickets weeks in advance to experience the movie exactly as Nolan intended.

“I’m super excited to see it. Probably the only movie I’ve really been looking forward to see this year,” moviegoer Eric Shipp said.

A father and daughter planning to see the movie at Santikos Palladium said the anticipation had been building since “The Odyssey” was first announced.

“We couldn’t wait. Like when it first came out, and we saw he was doing this, it’s like, he’s gonna make a fantastic movie,” they said.

During Thursday’s screening, viewers said the film stopped not once, but three times. Gabby Reyes, who was in the theater, said staff handled the situation by offering refunds and vouchers so affected guests could return once the projector is repaired.

For some fans, waiting is the only acceptable option.

“I’m going to wait and go to the AMC theater here when they fix their projector, or I’ll go in another city where I’m traveling sometime,” said Terry Mendenhall, another moviegoer. ”I’ll wait to see the movie until I can see it in the right format.”

“The Odyssey” continues screening at Rivercenter AMC IMAX in digital format. However, the 70mm IMAX format offers the largest possible screen experience for the film.

Santikos Palladium at The Rim is also showing “The Odyssey” in 70mm, but not IMAX format.

AMC IMAX Rivercenter staff told KSAT on Sunday that 70mm IMAX showtimes for “The Odyssey” are expected to resume Thursday. Tickets can be purchased online.

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