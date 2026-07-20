SAPD announces additional arrests in apparent robbery, assault of Knicks fans in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers have arrested two additional suspects in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of New York Knicks fans following Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

In a Facebook post, SAPD announced the arrests of Ebony Morales and Mark Rosas.

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According to Bexar County court records, Morales, 21, and Rosas, 39, each face the following charges:

aggravated robbery (first-degree felony)

robbery (second-degree felony)

Three other suspects, identified as Cassidy Carmargo Barrera, 21, Destiny Lezzet Converse, 28, and Maria Victoria Gomez, 46, were also arrested in connection with the assault, court documents show.

SAPD: The victims wore Knicks gear

San Antonio police officers responded to the assault on June 13, at the intersection of Navarro Street and East Houston Street, according to an affidavit.

Both victims were wearing New York Knicks gear when the suspects confronted them, the warrant states.

Several bystanders used their cellphones to record the altercation. Barrera was seen on video assaulting the victims and stealing a Knicks fan’s hat, which she waved in the air after the assault, court documents show.

Barrera allegedly punched both of the victims in the head multiple times, which caused injuries to them both, according to an affidavit.

Barrera was identified as a suspect “by a third party” who was at the scene of the assault, according to the warrant.

The video also shows Barrera and the other suspects punching both victims and kicking one of them in the head, documents indicate.

Both Knicks fans suffered injuries that required hospitalization, officers said. Medical records show that one of the victims suffered an acute displaced fracture of their right orbital bone.

The suspects allegedly stole both of the victims’ hats and clothes they purchased from the NBA Finals game. The stolen merchandise is worth approximately $600, according to documents.

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