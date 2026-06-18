Dead animal found in grease spill at East side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A seafood restaurant voluntarily closed for two days this month after Metro Health inspectors found several violations, including a dead animal that appears to be a rat stuck in grease.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of restaurants in and around San Antonio.

Mariscos Don Charly

Records show Mariscos Don Charly, located at 515 South WW White Rd., voluntarily closed to clean up the issues noted in a June 2 inspection report.

KSAT visited the restaurant this week to see what improvements have been made.

Despite not allowing our cameras behind the kitchen door, employees in the restaurant said they fixed everything. They asked KSAT to wait to speak with the owner.

KSAT asked the owner about the 12 violations, which records show include a dirty bar area, uncovered food in the fridge, and a dead animal that an inspector said looked like a rat stuck in grease behind a fryer.

“I mean, this is normal,” said the owner. “I don’t know what’s going on. He told me something, we need to fix it, and we’re still working on it.”

“You said a dead rat is normal?” asked Ibarra.

“I mean, it’s not normal,” responded the owner.

Ibarra and the owner spoke in both English and Spanish about the violations. When asked about what he would say to customers concerned about the dead animal, the owner said he wouldn’t know, and there’s nothing to say.

The owner said Mariscos Don Charly has been a staple in the community for over a decade, and health inspection reports show the restaurant had previously had scores in the high 80s to 90s.

The owner said he wanted to invite KSAT back soon.

Popeyes

Employees were not as forthcoming at a Popeyes inside a TA Travel Center on Interstate 10.

A manager said he could not answer questions about the June 2 inspection report.

As KSAT asked about dead insects found near the condiments and in a grease container, the manager walked away.

Our cameras saw fries tossed all over the counter. Metro Health wrote them up for needing to better clean prep areas.

In total, Metro Health found 9 violations at the fast-food fried chicken joint, earning the restaurant an 85.

Other scores from the week of May 31 through June 6:

Brevity Coffee - 100

2838 N FM 1604 E

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El Sazon de Mexico - 100

13777 Nacogdoches

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Mary’s Snack Bar & Cafe - 100

2709 Southcross W

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Cuba 1918 - 100

2809 Southcross W

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In N Out Burger- 100

10918 Culebra

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Nothing Bundt Cake - 100

407 W 1604 S

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Bahia Bowls- 100

22103 Bulverde

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

You can catch Daniela’s BKD reports on Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

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. (KSAT)