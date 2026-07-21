Around 350 personnel deployed in La Salle County to prepare for Nueces River flooding, officials say

LA SALLE COUNTY, Texas – La Salle County officials activated an emergency response Thursday ahead of expected flooding along the Nueces River, deploying roughly 350 personnel from agencies across Texas and neighboring states.

During a Monday night news conference, La Salle County Judge Leodoro Martinez III said officials acted early and proactively to get ahead of the potential flooding.

Watch the full press conference below:

“We wanted to be proactive and get the community notified and start getting way ahead of the ball,” Martinez said. “You know, just don’t want to be the next victims, especially in our small hometown.”

La Salle County has a population of approximately 3,500 within city limits and about 7,500 throughout the county, including ranches along the Nueces River corridor, according to Martinez.

Martinez said agencies have been going door to door to notify residents, particularly in the Mustang Creek area, which officials have identified as the most flood-prone part of the county based on history.

“Anybody living in the Mustang Creek area will be the first ones notified,” Martinez said.

Officials have implemented a color-coded alert system. As of Monday night, the county moved to a yellow alert, urging residents to prepare an emergency bag and be ready to evacuate if needed.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter for displaced residents. A separate pet shelter is available at the county fairgrounds, Martinez said.

Martinez said the last time the county experienced flooding of this magnitude was in 2013.

The flooding along the Nueces River is not being caused by local rainfall, according to Martinez, making it a challenge to communicate the urgency to residents who are not seeing rain in the area.

“It’s been dry, but the information we’re putting out — we’re constantly putting out information,” Martinez said. “These agencies are going door to door, notifying the people, especially in the areas that we know we’re going to have issues.”

Texas Task Force One is leading the response effort, with additional personnel from Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Texas Game Wardens, the Texas Department of Public Safety, constable’s offices and sheriff’s offices are also assisting, Martinez said.

Residents who need assistance during flooding are encouraged to call the county’s local emergency line or 911. Officials said they have a list of residents who may need help evacuating and will prioritize reaching them first.

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