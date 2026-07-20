Gov. Greg Abbott to provide update on South Central Texas severe weather response

KERRVILLE, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott is expected to hold a briefing Monday afternoon where he will provide the latest on last week’s severe weather across South Central Texas.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the briefing at noon in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

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During a Friday news conference, Abbott issued a major disaster declaration for at least 28 counties after historic rainfall caused widespread flooding.

Bexar County was among the counties listed in the declaration.

First responders from state and local counties rescued more than 500 people last week during the floods. As of Monday morning, two people died as a result of the flooding last week.

A 74-year-old man was found dead Thursday in Uvalde after floods swept away his vehicle, the city’s police department said in a news release.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed John Mark Steward also died in the floods. His body was recovered near Center Point after he was swept away approximately 20 miles while in an RV.

Texas Game Warden officials said Saturday that they have made 153 rescues, 92 evacuations and five pet evacuations.

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