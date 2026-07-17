Texas Gov. Abbott, Uvalde PD to host joint news conference on severe weather response

UVALDE, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Uvalde Police Department are expected to host a joint news conference Friday on the ongoing response to the severe weather.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the event at 3 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

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According to a news release, the news conference will take place at the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center in downtown Uvalde.

In Uvalde County, more than 10 inches of rain fell Thursday on top of the showers of the last few days, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

The excessive rainfall caused the Farm-to-Market 481 Bridge above the Nueces River to collapse, Texas Department of Public Safety footage shows.

A shelter-in-place was issued for Uvalde County on Thursday, though it has since been lifted. The excessive showers caused all major highways and many streets to close.

U.S. Highway 90 in Uvalde was closed for all of Thursday and recently reopened at least one lane early Friday.

Officials say at least one person died from flooding in the Uvalde area.

More recent weather coverage on KSAT: