SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for suspect accused in robbery after Game 5 of NBA Finals in SA

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers are searching for a man accused in connection with a robbery following Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio.

The incident happened just after 2:15 a.m. on June 14 in the 600 block of Market Street, according to a Crime Stoppers news release.

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Angel Jacinta Hernandez, 30, is wanted on two felony warrants for aggravated robbery, the release states.

Hernandez was allegedly armed with a knife while he demanded that the victims surrender their New York Knicks gear, authorities said.

Hernandez and the other suspects are accused of assaulting the victims and “forcibly” stealing their property.

According to the release, Hernandez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Another suspect in the case, identified as 30-year-old Abcdee Rodriguez, was taken into custody on June 24, court records show.

Rodriguez also faces two counts of aggravated robbery, records show. She was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $200,000 bond and has since been released.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

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