Kerr County officials, elected representatives held briefing on countywide flood response

“Our community grieves, and we grieve hard. We’re still reeling from what happened a year ago. Those are not easily forgotten memories,” Haley said Thursday. “To have this happen again so suddenly is literally quite devastating for a lot of us as first responders, as employees of the City of Kerrville and as members of this community.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.