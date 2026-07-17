Kerr County officials, elected representatives held briefing on countywide flood response

KSAT's Garrett Brnger and Luis Cienfuegos captured signs of storm damage in Kerr County on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County officials — along with local, state and federal lawmakers — held a news conference Friday to discuss their response to this week’s flooding.

On Thursday, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and DPS confirmed that at least one man died in this week’s flooding. His body was recovered in the vicinity of Center Point, officials said.

Recommended Videos

During a Thursday news conference, Gov. Greg Abbott said the man was swept away in an RV.

Kerrville Police Chief Jerel Haley said Thursday that the investigation into the man’s death was being led by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our community grieves, and we grieve hard. We’re still reeling from what happened a year ago. Those are not easily forgotten memories,” Haley said Thursday. “To have this happen again so suddenly is literally quite devastating for a lot of us as first responders, as employees of the City of Kerrville and as members of this community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: