WATCH: Floodwaters tear apart Kerr County wildlife rescue facility

INGRAM, Texas – Nearly two weeks after the one-year mark of the deadly Hill Country floods, a Kerr County wildlife rescue facility was torn apart for the second time.

The Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehab facility, which is located in the 200 block of Lazy Creek Road in Ingram, shared videos of how this week’s heavy rain damaged the property.

The videos show a large wave of floodwater on the property, which the facility said caused the loss of all of its animal enclosures.

“We are losing everything for a second time after just having rebuilt from the catastrophic flooding a year ago,” Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife general manager Haley Caswell told ABC News. “We were still trying to recover from the damage, and this time, it’s even worse.”

In the Kerr County area, more than 10 inches of rain fell Thursday morning on top of the excessive rainfall over the past several days. The consistent showers have caused the county to issue a Flood Flash Emergency.

Caswell described the scene at the facility as “an ocean in our creek bed.”

“It’s pouring rain; it’s not stopping. I saved all the animals again,” Caswell said. “Up here and the clinic are entirely drowned. We have an ocean in our creek bed. It took everything again. Hate this. So tired of this.”

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