CLEAR Alert issued for man last seen on West Side, DPS says

A CLEAR Alert was issued for a missing man last seen on the West Side, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a CLEAR Alert for a 28-year-old man last seen on the West Side.

According to DPS, Zeus Dimas was last seen Wednesday in the 2400 block of Rivas Street, which is located south of Culebra Road.

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Dimas is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes, troopers said.

Additionally, DPS said Dimas was last spotted wearing a blue Cowboys shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

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