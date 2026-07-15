San Antonio police officer arrested for injury to a child, department says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday for injury to a child, according to an SAPD news release.

Bless Achor turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, the department said. Booking records show he has since been released on bond.

Recommended Videos

Achor was charged with injury to a child - bodily injury and abandoning or endangering a child in connection with an off-duty incident, according to the department.

Achor was placed on administrative duty following his arrest, the department said. He is a 6-year veteran of SAPD and is assigned to the patrol division.

The release said the department is conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Achor is the eighth SAPD officer arrested this year.

KSAT reported on Achor in 2024 when he was suspended from the department in connection with an on-duty incident. Achor was one of three officers who ended up detaining the wrong man after they responded to the wrong address while searching for a domestic violence suspect.

Read also: