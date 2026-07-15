BCSO: Bexar County jail inmate suffers apparent seizure, dies at hospital 6 days later

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center died at a hospital days after an apparent seizure at the jail, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, Jessell Constancio, 49, suffered an apparent seizure and stopped breathing inside her cell on July 9 — five days after her arrest. At the time of the medical emergency, the spokesperson said she was “detoxing from opiods.”

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Medical personnel were called to Constancio’s cell where they performed life-saving measures on her. However, her condition continued to decline, the sheriff’s office said.

EMS personnel from the San Antonio Fire Department were called in to continue efforts to revive her. After first responders detected Constancio’s pulse, sheriff’s deputies said she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At the hospital, Constancio remained in critical condition via life support. BCSO said her relatives decided to end life support capabilities Wednesday.

Constancio was pronounced dead just after 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

According to BCSO, the investigation into her death will be conducted by the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office in compliance with the Sandra Bland Act. The state’s commission on jail standards has also been made aware of Constancio’s death.

Deputies said BCSO’s internal affairs unit is also conducting a separate and concurrent administrative investigation.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Constancio is the seventh person to die while in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office this year.

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