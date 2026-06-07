Bexar County jail inmate dies at San Antonio hospital, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jail inmate died Saturday afternoon at a San Antonio hospital, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Reyes Antonio Chaires Jr., 44, was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m. Saturday. He had been transported by ambulance and admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

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Chaires was booked into the Bexar County jail on June 3, 2026, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was originally arrested by the San Antonio Police Department.

His cause of death will be determined by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, though BCSO said they believe detoxing may have been a contributing factor.

The Castle Hills Police Department is leading the death investigation. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified, per state requirements.

Separately, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a concurrent administrative investigation.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Charies’ death is the fifth Bexar County jail inmate death this year.

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