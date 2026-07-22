Man sentenced to 40 years for fatal 2023 shooting after weapon found hidden in refrigerator

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with a fatal 2023 shooting, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Marco Antonio Moreno Vasquez was convicted of murder in the death of Duniel Valladares Fernandez and sentenced Tuesday in Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court, according to a news release. He also received a six-year sentence for deadly conduct. Both prison sentences will run concurrently.

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In February 2023, authorities responded to a shooting and found Fernandez suffering from a gunshot wound. Fernandez was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video captured the shooting and provided key evidence during Vasquez’s trial, including the suspect vehicle’s license plate and images of those involved, according to the DA’s office.

Days after the shooting, law enforcement in Atascosa County found the vehicle during a traffic stop. Vasquez was identified and taken into custody without incident, the release states.

Further investigation uncovered four shell casings consistent with the firearm used in the shooting. The murder weapon was recovered from Vasquez’s residence, where the DA’s office said it had been concealed inside a refrigerator.

Ballistic evidence confirmed the shell casings from the scene matched the firearm, the release states.

The DA’s office said evidence presented at trial showed Vasquez and his co-defendant, Adis Hernandez-Rivas, confronted Fernandez over a financial dispute that escalated into a deadly shooting.

Hernandez-Rivas previously accepted a plea agreement and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month, the release states.

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