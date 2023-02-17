43º

Man hospitalized with critical injuries after shooting in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

Deputies are still searching for the suspect

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

A man shot in the chest in northeast Bexar County is fighting for his life in an area hospital, and a suspect is on the run, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Winsford Drive.

A caller who reported the shooting told deputies they heard three gunshots but did not witness the incident.

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot in the chest. He was unresponsive, and deputies began performing CPR.

He was then taken by EMS to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the BCSO.

Details on the suspect or what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

KSAT will bring more updates to this story as they become available.

