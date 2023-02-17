Man hospitalized with critical injuries after shooting in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

A man who was found shot in the chest is fighting for his life in an area hospital after a shooting in Northeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A man shot in the chest in northeast Bexar County is fighting for his life in an area hospital, and a suspect is on the run, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Winsford Drive.

A caller who reported the shooting told deputies they heard three gunshots but did not witness the incident.

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot in the chest. He was unresponsive, and deputies began performing CPR.

He was then taken by EMS to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the BCSO.

Details on the suspect or what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

