Where cleanup, recovery efforts stand on NW Side nearly a week after EF-1 tornado

SAN ANTONIO – Less than a week after an EF-1 tornado carved a 4-mile path across San Antonio’s Northwest Side, cleanup efforts have transformed many of the hardest-hit areas. However, recovery is expected to take significantly longer at the location that sustained the most severe damage.

The tornado touched down Wednesday morning, remaining on the ground for about eight minutes before dissipating. It left behind damaged businesses, downed trees and structural damage along its path, but no serious injuries were reported.

One of the areas that has rebounded quickly is the Santikos Palladium, a movie theater near The Rim. Although fencing remains around parts of the property, the theater has reopened, and signs direct customers that it is operating normally.

Mike Segovia went to the theater for a movie, but after seeing images of the storm’s destruction, he said he was surprised by how much progress had been made.

“When my daughter invited me to the movies, I’m going, ‘Is it up and running?’” Segovia said. “‘Yeah, Dad, it’s ready to go.’ So I couldn’t believe it. I actually wanted to come and look at it myself. As I look around, where are the trees that were down? I don’t see too much damage right now, and I’m grateful for that.”

Segovia said the damage appeared less extensive than he expected.

“After a while you realize, yes, it was devastating, but it was more cosmetic,” he said.

Not every business has reopened. A nearby Marshalls store remains closed, with its entrance taped off and parts of the exterior signage still missing.

In the Tanglewood subdivision, residents said crews responded almost immediately after the storm. While some broken and uprooted trees remain, much of the debris has been cleared from neighborhoods and front yards.

“Local workers were on it,” resident Victor Rosales said. “They were here maybe an hour afterwards chopping down trees, making sure people were good and stuff like that.”

Asked about the recovery effort, Rosales described it as “fast, thank God.”

The most extensive damage occurred at the Oasis Apartments near UTSA Boulevard, where the tornado ripped the roof off one building. While cleanup crews have removed much of the debris, the building remains without a roof.

Gage Commercial Construction, which is assisting with repairs at the complex, said the recovery process for a project of that size will take several weeks. The company’s immediate priorities are stabilizing the property, restoring power and HVAC service, and then beginning reconstruction.

The company said only the building that lost its roof remains without power.

The University of Texas at San Antonio Police Department said the storm displaced at least 10 students.

Despite the damage, authorities said no serious injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.

Below is Gage Commercial Construction’s full statement:

“When the tornado hit, Gage Commercial Construction had a response team onsite at The Oasis Apartments within hours that morning. The full-service contractor has an existing relationship with the ownership group, and Gage was their first call. “The first priority in a situation like this is to take control of the site. Once the fire department finished their response that morning, Gage mobilized crews to secure the property with fencing and boarding of public entryways. This is for safety but also to protect the property from looting, which can be a common occurrence when disaster strikes. “The damage was fairly substantial as about a quarter of the roof was pulled off, and quite a few units at the top of the building needed full reconstruction. In addition to water damage throughout there was wind damage with fences, trees, and light poles down. The pool area also took quite a hit, and the concrete carports were damaged. “Debris was cleared and the remediation process began which includes a temporary watertight roof to protect from further damage as the rain continued. They worked to extract water from the damaged units and set up power stations, dehumidifiers, and temporary HVAC units. When the power goes out, air quality is a major concern, and all that moisture can lead to mold, so crews worked to stabilize the air to prevent further damage. This remediation process is still ongoing, as it can take several weeks with a project of this size. The goal is to get the property to a stable place, and get power and HVAC restored while the planning to build it back happens next. “As remediation continues, Gage will work alongside the property owners to connect them to the right partners, including a public adjuster to help with insurance claims and an architect and engineer to work on the repair plans. The process to rebuild can take several months while insurance is dealt with, plans are developed, and coordination with the city.” Gage Commercial Construction

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