San Antonio crews remove dozens of tornado-damaged trees as cleanup efforts continue

SAN ANTONIO – Residents across Bexar County are continuing cleanup efforts nearly a week after a tornado left a trail of downed trees and storm damage across parts of San Antonio.

The City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department told KSAT that crews have removed 69 tornado-damaged trees as cleanup efforts continue.

In the Bridgehaven neighborhood, one homeowner who asked not to be identified said the damage was extensive.

Large oak trees that had stood for decades were uprooted or split apart during the storm. Massive limbs snapped off, trunks cracked and one fallen tree damaged the walkway leading to the homeowner’s front door. Piles of branches and other debris remain visible throughout the neighborhood as residents continue clearing their properties.

The homeowner said she was fortunate to receive help quickly.

She had already been preparing for a scheduled brush pickup when the tornado struck, and city crews along with private contractors were able to remove the largest debris soon afterward.

“I was just lucky because I got it all done that day,” the homeowner said. “They came and got a couple of guys, and they came with their team and cleared it all out.”

Residents who still need assistance with storm debris can call 3-1-1 to report damage or request services through the assessment survey.

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