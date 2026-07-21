Officials urge Texans to file flood claims, document damage after recent flooding

As thousands of Texans face flood damage to their homes, a Texas Department of Insurance spokesperson urged people to document losses and damages and file claims immediately.

Mistie Hinote, a spokesperson with the TDI, said homeowners should first determine whether to file with their homeowners insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program, run by FEMA, which can be determined by looking through paperwork.

Hinote said residents should take photos, make necessary minor repairs such as tarping a roof, and keep receipts for possible reimbursement.

Most homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage; flood coverage is often a separate policy. To learn about flood insurance and how to buy a policy, see FEMA’s flood insurance page, or FloodSmart.

For Texans without insurance, help could still be available. Because President Donald Trump has declared the event a major disaster, residents in 29 counties — including Kerr, Kendall, Bexar, Uvalde and La Salle counties — may qualify for federal aid through FEMA.

FEMA said people can apply for disaster assistance online by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA app. FEMA’s guidance on how to apply can be found here.

FEMA cautioned that uninsured applicants who register for disaster relief may be required to purchase flood insurance to qualify for future aid. Even with NFIP coverage, policies may not cover all costs, so residents should file claims, document damage and keep receipts for repairs and expenses.

A separate plea from U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz is asking Trump to take the declaration a step further, which would allow organizations such as the Small Business Administration to administer low-interest loans.

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