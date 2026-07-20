‘This feels like healing’: July 4 flood survivor returns to aid Kerr County recovery

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Some volunteers from CrossBridge Community Church in San Antonio have been here before. Those who are now stepping in to help needed help more than a year ago.

Brian Keeper, who volunteers with the church, said he lost his home last year in Hunt. He had to hide in his attic to avoid the rising floodwaters.

Keeper came back to volunteer Monday because he was inspired by those who previously helped him.

“I’ve been so inspired by the people who came to help me,” Keeper said. “I’m in a pretty good place now. My house isn’t whole yet, but this feels like healing to me.”

CrossBridge’s disaster relief group, Acts of Mercy, mobilized roughly 600 volunteers from more than two dozen churches and spent six months assisting flood survivors of the July 4 Floods, according to Julia Greif, who works for the church.

This year, the church helped Kerr County residents recover from recent flood damage by removing baseboards and offering spiritual support.

In a news conference, Gov. Greg Abbott said 490 homes in Kerr County were damaged. At least 135 of those were severely damaged or a total loss.

Volunteers in Ingram said a woman’s home was flooded with about 6 feet of water.

There is still much more work to be done, volunteers of the church said. People interested in helping flood victims can email Greif at julia@crossbridgecommunitychurch.com for additional information.

More July 2026 Flood coverage on KSAT: