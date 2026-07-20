San Antonio animal rescue group helping pets displaced by recent Hill Country floods

After devastating flooding along the Hill Country and downstream along the rivers, some of the most vulnerable were left to fend for themselves. Local shelters and foundations are now stepping up to help.

After a decade of rescuing animals in San Antonio, Footbridge Foundation is helping answer the call for pets impacted by floods across the Texas Hill Country.

When floodwaters rushed through parts of Central and South Texas, many animals were forced into survival mode. Some were found stranded in rushing water or clinging to tree branches. Others were discovered days later wandering alone, covered in mud after being separated from their families.

One rescued animal, according to Footbridge Foundation, was brought in from Crystal City.

“That is really a life-threatening situation,” a rescue worker said. “If it were just a few more hours, they wouldn’t have made it.”

Since the flooding began, Footbridge Foundation has been traveling across South Texas to support communities hit hardest. The organization has provided transportation, emergency shelter, food and medical care for displaced animals.

Footbridge Foundation said it has taken in 62 additional animals connected to the flooding. The organization also worked with Austin Pets Alive!, Best Friends Animal Society and Wings of Rescue to help move animals out of overcrowded shelters and make room for pets displaced by floodwaters.

“We have taken in 62 additional animals with flooding,” a Footbridge Foundation representative said. “Then we were able to work with Best Friends, Wings of Rescue and Austin Pets Alive! to get a flight out last week, and there were almost 100 animals on that flight.”

Best Friends Animal Society said Austin Pets Alive!, Best Friends Animal Society, Footbridge Foundation and Wings of Rescue joined forces on an emergency rescue flight out of San Marcos to create space for pets affected by ongoing flooding in Central and South Texas.

While some animals are being transported to adoption partners, others are still waiting to be reunited with their families. Until then, volunteers are caring for them and working to keep pets safe as recovery continues.

With recovery efforts expected to continue for weeks, the need for food, medical supplies, foster homes and financial support continues to grow.

“What we’re looking for is pee pads. We use a ton of these, and they come and go very quickly,” a representative said. “Dog food, especially canned food, it comes in and goes to the foster homes immediately. Cat food, kitten food, litter.”

As shelters and rescue groups continue to deal with the aftermath of the floods, Footbridge Foundation said every donation helps provide care for animals still waiting for a safe place to go. Donations and additional information are available on the Footbridge Foundation website and Amazon wish list.

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