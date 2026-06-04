Authorities investigating in-custody death, BCSO says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death, a spokesperson confirmed to KSAT on Thursday.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, this would be the fifth person to die while in BCSO custody this year.

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