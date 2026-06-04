Authorities investigating in-custody death, BCSO says
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death, a spokesperson confirmed to KSAT on Thursday.
According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, this would be the fifth person to die while in BCSO custody this year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.