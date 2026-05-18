Bexar County jail inmate dies at hospital after suspected medical episode, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County jail inmate died at a local hospital following a suspected medical episode on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Casandra Monette Pearson, 29, was pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 6:36 p.m. on Sunday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

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Pearson was found to be breathing but unresponsive in her jail cell on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

On-site University Health medical personnel attempted “life-saving measures.” San Antonio fire crews and EMS officials also responded to the jail for additional assistance.

Pearson was later taken to the hospital where her health continued to decline.

“It does appear to be a medical episode, and it appears all policies and procedures were complied with at this time,” BCSO said.

The Castle Hills Police Department is investigating Pearson’s death, per the Sandra Bland Act. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also been notified of the death.

BCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate, concurrent administrative review.

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