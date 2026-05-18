Bexar County residents can visit San Antonio Zoo for $8 on Locals Day

SAN ANTONIO – If you don’t have any plans on Tuesday, the San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

On Tuesday, May 19, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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According to a news release, this week’s Locals Day celebrates District 2.

Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

For anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Tuesday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned throughout the year.

Upcoming Locals Day events:

June 14

July 15

Aug. 6

Sept. 5

Sept. 13

Oct. 9

Nov. 27

Dec. 4

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

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