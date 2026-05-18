Man with fake gun arrested after assault at gas station west of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man with a fake gun was taken into custody in connection with an assault at a gas station west of downtown.

Officers responded to the assault around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Laredo Street, located near South Brazos Street.

According to police, the suspect approached someone at the gas station. Officers said there was a language barrier between the two people.

The suspect then pistol-whipped the victim in the back of the head with a fake gun, SAPD said.

The victim ran to a nearby restaurant and eventually fell to the ground. Police said the suspect then attempted to take the person’s belongings.

The suspect fled the scene, but later returned, officers said. He attempted to escape into a nearby creek and was taken into custody with the assistance of SAPD’s EAGLE helicopter, SAPD said.

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