Prayer vigil held on West Side to remember 2 children found dead in burned vehicle

SAN ANTONIO -Texas – A large crowd of people filled a West Side parking lot on Sunday evening for a prayer vigil, just days after learning it was the scene where a tragic discovery was made.

Two young children, believed to be five and seven years old, were found dead inside a parked vehicle that was set afire.

During the service, Pastor Jimmy Robles of Last Chance Ministries shared the names of the two children, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released their identities.

Robles described the children as two angels.

According to San Antonio police, the children were killed by their mother, Marlene Vidal.

Investigators said a motive is still unclear, but that mental illness may have contributed to the crime.

Vidal is currently jailed on two counts of capital murder and one count of arson. Records show her bond was set at $2.1 million.

Robles told KSAT that he drove by the scene on Friday, initially unaware of what had happened.

After learning the gravity of what he saw, Robles decided to offer the community a way to come together to mourn and support one another.

“I saw the yellow tarp. I saw that car the day that it happened until the afternoon, ” he said.

“I came later on that night, and I put a sign up there that says prayer vigil Sunday.”

People from across San Antonio and outside the city came to support the family of the children and honor the lives of the young victims.

Another message shared Sunday evening was geared toward parents, guardians and caregivers to reach out and ask for help when they need it.

David Segura and his wife attended the vigil.

Segura said they have seven children, including one with disabilities. Together through prayer, they can care for their family, each other and themselves.

He said having a family requires a strong support system.

“We can’t do it on our own. You need help. You need the community because times will get hard,” Segura said.

Pastor Robles added, “I pray that if there’s anyone that might be feeling really frustrated. There is a way out, all you do is pick up that phone.”

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