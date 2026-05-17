South Side love triangle dispute ends in man hospitalized with multiple stab wounds, SAPD says

Police respond to a South Side stabbing on the afternoon of Saturday, May 17, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A disturbance between a love triangle at a South Side apartment escalated into a stabbing Sunday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers said they found one person suffering from multiple stab wounds after responding to a call just before 3 p.m. in the 10200 block of S. Zarzamora Street.

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The man was transported to a local hospital, police said, along with a woman involved in the dispute who was suffering an anxiety attack.

Police said the stabbing appears to stem from a dispute involving a dating relationship — described as a conflict between a boyfriend, a girlfriend, and a new boyfriend.

As of Sunday afternoon, police had not determined which of the two men was stabbed or who was the aggressor.

The San Antonio Police Department’s Homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate further. No arrests had been announced as of Sunday afternoon.

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