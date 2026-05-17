STAY WEATHER AWARE THIS WEEK: Storm chances climb Tuesday night through next weekend

SUNDAY: Humid and warm, near 90°. 20% spotty evening rain
NEXT WEEK: Daily storm chances, beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Memorial Day Weekend
WATCHING FOR: Hail, Street Flooding.
ACTIONS: Check forecast daily
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: 1″ to 3″, cumulatively
FORECAST
SUNDAY
Noticeably more humid than Saturday. Mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Near 90°. There is a small chance for a shower or storm in the evening, but the chance is only 20%.
NEXT WEEK
Our weather pattern next week will be unsettled. Rounds of energy and a slow-moving cool front will keep storms in the forecast daily, mainly starting Tuesday night through the weekend. Timing and placement of storms is difficult to know at this point, but wherever storms set up, we’ll have the ingredients for strong or severe storms AND storms capable of street flooding. This unsettled pattern looks to last through Memorial Day Weekend, too.
BOTTOM LINE: It will be a week to pay close attention to the weather. Check our forecast daily. Make sure you have the KSAT Weather Authority App.
The good news? We are still in a multi-year drought and need rain. From Tuesday night through the weekend, many neighborhoods will have collected 1″ to 3″ of much-needed rain.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.