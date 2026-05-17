STAY WEATHER AWARE THIS WEEK: Storm chances climb Tuesday night through next weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Humid and warm, near 90°. 20% spotty evening rain

NEXT WEEK: Daily storm chances, beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Memorial Day Weekend WATCHING FOR : Hail, Street Flooding. ACTIONS: Check forecast daily RAINFALL POTENTIAL: 1″ to 3″, cumulatively



FORECAST

Sunday's Forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY

Noticeably more humid than Saturday. Mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Near 90°. There is a small chance for a shower or storm in the evening, but the chance is only 20%.

NEXT WEEK

Our weather pattern next week will be unsettled. Rounds of energy and a slow-moving cool front will keep storms in the forecast daily, mainly starting Tuesday night through the weekend. Timing and placement of storms is difficult to know at this point, but wherever storms set up, we’ll have the ingredients for strong or severe storms AND storms capable of street flooding. This unsettled pattern looks to last through Memorial Day Weekend, too.

What you need to know this week (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BOTTOM LINE: It will be a week to pay close attention to the weather. Check our forecast daily. Make sure you have the KSAT Weather Authority App.

Potential Rainfall from Tuesday night through the weekend (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The good news? We are still in a multi-year drought and need rain. From Tuesday night through the weekend, many neighborhoods will have collected 1″ to 3″ of much-needed rain.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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