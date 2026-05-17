Schertz City Council election results: Sarah Dietz elected to Place 6

SCHERTZ, Texas – Sarah Dietz was elected to Schertz City Council after a runoff election Saturday for the Place 6 seat.

Dietz will complete the remainder of the term for Allison Heyward, who vacated the seat to run for Guadalupe County commissioner. The seat is up for reelection in November 2027.

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RESULTS

Sarah Dietz : 59.18%

Raquel Gutierrez: 40.82%

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