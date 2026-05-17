Bexar County Sheriff encourages struggling parents to ask for help after father breaks 2-month-old’s femur

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. If it's an emergency, text or call 911. You can also find a full list of resources at the bottom of this article.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff Javier Salazar urged parents struggling to reach out for help in a message on his personal Facebook on Saturday, after deputies arrested a father for allegedly breaking his 2-month-old child’s femur.

Jonathan Moreno, 21, was taken into custody Friday night, Salazar said, after he admitted to squeezing his infant’s leg out of frustration.

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“I pray that baby makes a full recovery,” Salazar said. “There’s nothing worth injuring, hurting, shaking a crying baby.”

Salazar urged parents who find themselves frustrated to take a step back and walk away.

“I’m a parent myself,” Salazar said. “I know first-hand that a screaming, crying baby that you don’t know what is wrong with them can be frustrating.”

The sheriff encouraged parents to reach out to a family member or friend if they need help, or as a last resort, the sheriff’s office or local police department.

“If you reach that breaking point where you feel like you are going to do something silly, and possibly hurt or even kill a baby, walk away,” Salazar said. “There’s nothing wrong with setting down the baby and walking away. Let the baby cry in the other room if need be.”

Parenting can be overwhelming, especially during times of crisis. If you are struggling or need some support, you can call the National Parent Helpline at 1-855-427-2736 to get emotional support between noon and 9 p.m. weekdays.

Texas Health and Human Services also has a list of 10 ways to calm a crying baby on its website.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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